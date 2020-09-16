UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the region during the next 24 hours.

However, it says in a daily weather report on Wednesday that rain-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Malakand, Dir (Upper & Lower), Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar districts.

During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of 39°C was recorded in DIKhan.

