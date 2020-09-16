Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the region during the next 24 hours.

However, it says in a daily weather report on Wednesday that rain-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Malakand, Dir (Upper & Lower), Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar districts.

During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of 39°C was recorded in DIKhan.