Hot , dry weather likely in most plain areas of country:PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at few places in Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Islamabad, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Sialkot (City 25 mm, Airport 08), Mangala 24, Lahore (Qurtaba Chowk 22, City 20, Lakshmi Chowk 17, Tajpura 15, Airport 12, Johar Town, Gulberg 10, Sammanabad 09, Iqbal Town 06, Upper Mall 05, Gulshan Ravi 04, Nishtar Town 02, Farrukhabad 01, Jhelum 17, Narowal 14, Islamabad (Golra 11, Airport 10, Saidpur 08, Zero Point 07, Bokra 03), Gujrat 08, Murree 06, Rawalpindi (Shams Abad 05, Kacheri 03, Chaklala 02), Gujranwala 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Patan 18, Mirkhani 04, Kakul, Kalam 03, Dir (Upper), Drosh, Malam Jabba 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 08, Bagrote 07, Chilas, Astore 02, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 05 and Kotli 04mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded in Dalbandin 42 C, Dadu, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad 41 C.

