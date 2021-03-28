UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Likely In Most Plain Areas:PMD

Sun 28th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Hot, dry weather likely in most plain areas:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Sunday forecast hot and dry weather in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

While very hot in Sindh and central/south Balochistan is expected during day time.

However, light rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, the MET office reported.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (C): Leh, Kalam 00 and Astore 01.

