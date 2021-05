(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the city during next 24 hours.

Maximum temperature recorded on Sunday remained 38.5 C and 26.5 as minimum temperature, met office reported.

The humidity was recorded as 43 per cent at 8 am and 24 per cent at 5 pm.