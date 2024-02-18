Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Bwp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Hot, dry weather likely to persist in Bwp

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The local Met Office predicted hot and dry weather for the city for the next 24 hours. 

Temperature is rising in Bahawalpur region, as the highest maximum temperature of 28 degrees centigrade was recorded here last Friday. 

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 28 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.

Dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to field fir ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to field first against Quetta Gladiators

2 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

16 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

16 hours ago
Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

16 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

16 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

16 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

16 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

16 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan