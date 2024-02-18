Hot, Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Bwp
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The local Met Office predicted hot and dry weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
Temperature is rising in Bahawalpur region, as the highest maximum temperature of 28 degrees centigrade was recorded here last Friday.
The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 28 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.
Dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
