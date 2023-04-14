Hot, dry weather likely to persist in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to an official source, "The weather will remain hot and dry in the plains of KP including Peshawar. The weather is likely to change again in the upper areas of the province.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 28 centigrade with humidity in the air is 37%, while the wind is blowing at a speed of 8 km per hour along with the sunshine," the official source added.

"The highest temperature recorded in Dera Ismail Khan is 40 percent, however, the rains are likely to start in most districts of KP from Saturday evening. After the rains, there is a possibility of a drop in temperature."