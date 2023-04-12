Close
Hot, Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of KP

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most districts of the province.

During the last 24 hours, mainly hot and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. However, an isolated rain-thunderstorm occurred in the Khyber district.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in °C at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP): Peshawar City 35/19, Chitral 25/09, Timergara 32/14, Dir 29/09, Mirkhani 25/08, Kalam 21/05, Drosh 27/12, Saidu Sharif 30/12, Pattan 33/17, Malam Jabba 18/07, Takht Bhai 33/16, Kakul 27/12, Balakot 31/10, Parachinar 18/05, Bannu 35/17, Cherat 25/13, D.I. Khan 38/20.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 38°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

