Hot, Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Hot, dry weather likely to persist in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in °C during the last 24 hours: Karachi 33-35, Hyderabad 38-40, Sukkur 39-41, Thatta 34-36, Mohenjodaro 37-39, Dadu 37-39, Mithi 41-43, and in Nawabshah 41-43.

However, hot and dry weather was likely to prevail in the province.

