Hot , Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Hot , dry weather likely to persist in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The local Met Office on Sunday predicted a hot and dry with partly cloudy weather in several parts of the Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature of 44 degrees centigrade was recorded during the last 24 hours.

