Hot & Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Sukkur Division
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The local Met office on Thursday predicted a dry and hot weather for Sukkur division for the next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature recorded was 44 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours.
Hot and dry weather has also been forecast for the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.
