Hot, dry weather likely to prevail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, however, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to Pakistan Meterological Department, during past 24 hour, Hot and dry prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in lower Sindh.

Rainfall (mm) occured at Sindh: Diplo 21, Larkana 08, Mithi , Islamkot 07, Nagarparkar 06, Chachro 03,Mirpurkhas 02, Chhor 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Turbat 43 °C, Sibbi and Bahawalnagar 42 °C.

According to synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Weak Monsoon currents are affecting coastal areas of the country.