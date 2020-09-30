UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Likely To Prevail In Most Parts During Next 24 Hours: PMD

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

Hot, dry weather likely to prevail in most parts during next 24 hours: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country,a MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm)recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral, Drosh 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit 01.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Noorpurthal 39°C, Sibi, Turbat and Rahim Yar Khan 38°C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Rahim Yar Khan Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Sibi Chitral Rohri

Recent Stories

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

3 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

3 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

3 minutes ago

â€˜Canâ€™t live as a slave in Pakistan,â€™ says Na ..

4 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

15 minutes ago

MoHAP continues to develop services for medical ex ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.