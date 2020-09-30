Hot, dry weather likely to prevail in most parts during next 24 hours: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country,a MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm)recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral, Drosh 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit 01.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Shaheed Benazirabad, Rohri, Noorpurthal 39°C, Sibi, Turbat and Rahim Yar Khan 38°C.