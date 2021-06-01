UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Likely To Prevail Over Most Parts Of Country

Tue 01st June 2021

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while very hot and dry in southern areas.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southern Punjab, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department due to extreme heat, dust storm/gusty winds are expected in plain areas of the country in the afternoon.

During past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh, south Punjab and central/ southern Balochistan. However, rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred at Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Babusar and Bunji.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Bahawalnagar 37, Okara 18, Murree 09, Hafizabad 14, Islamabad (Zero Point 14, Golra, Bokra 07, Airport 06), Jhang, Kasur, Narowal 09, Sargodha, Faisalabad, 08, Lahore (Airport 07, City 06), Gujranwala 05, Mandi Bahauddin 04, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 02, Chaklala 01), Mangla 01, Kashmir: Kotli 12, Rawalakot 10, Garhi Dupatta 04, Muzaffarabad (City 02, Airport 01), Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 04 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 04.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C) were recorded at Turbat 49, Dadu 47, Nokkundi and Sakrand 45.

