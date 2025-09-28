Hot, Dry Weather Persists In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Hot and dry weather continued in the city on Sunday, with the MET office forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.
Officials said continental air was dominating most parts of the country, bringing hot and dry conditions nationwide.
However, isolated rain, wind, or thunderstorms are likely in southeastern Sindh.
The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded in Turbat at 43°C, while Lahore registered 36°C.
