Hot, dry weather predicted for parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met office Friday predicted for hot and dry weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while very hot in plain areas of central and southern parts of the province for next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Upper & Lower Dir, Malakand, Chitral, Mardan and Swabi districts.