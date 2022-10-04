- Home
Hot, Dry Weather Predicted For Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
