Hot, Dry Weather Predicted For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

