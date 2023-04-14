Hot, dry weather predicts in Sukkur division

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The local Meteorological department on Friday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of Sukkur divsion.

According to Met officials, the weather will remain hot and dry in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

The weather is likely to change again in the northern areas of Sindh.

The highest temperature recorded in Jaccobabad is 46C, however, the rains are likely to start in different areas from Sunday evening. After the rains, there is a possibility of a drop in temperature.