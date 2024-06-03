Hot & Dry Weather Predicts In Sukkur Division
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The heatwave persisted in the Sukkur division, although temperatures slightly dropped to 44°C on Monday.
The local Meteorological Department forecast similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The weather department officials predicted hot and dry weather in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts, with very hot conditions in the plains.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz's China visit to become a milestone in bilateral relations: Chinese ambassador32 seconds ago
-
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi March13 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign starts in specific districts of KP21 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court26 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road crash31 minutes ago
-
Two drugs peddlers held31 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life40 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive postponed in six districts of Balochistan due to heatwave40 minutes ago
-
Railways earn over Rs 70 bln till May40 minutes ago
-
Envoy Marilina pledges to give new impetus to Pak-Italy relations51 minutes ago
-
Special flight brings 287 persons from Bishkek1 hour ago
-
12 outlaws held2 hours ago