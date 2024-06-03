Hot & dry weather predicts in Sukkur division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The heatwave persisted in the Sukkur division, although temperatures slightly dropped to 44°C on Monday.

The local Meteorological Department forecast similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The weather department officials predicted hot and dry weather in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts, with very hot conditions in the plains.