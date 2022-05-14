Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 15.5 degrees centigrade and 15.0 degrees centigrade in Kalat on Saturday.