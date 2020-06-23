Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 26.0 degree centigrade and 13.5 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.