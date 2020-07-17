UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 22.0 degree centigrade and 16.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

The Met Office also predicted rain for respective areas including Barkhan, Lasbella, Panjgur, Sibi, Loralai, Turbat, and Ziarat districts.

However, rainfall was recorded in some districts including Sibi receiving 17.0 mm, 10.0 mm in Lasbela, 7.0 mm in Barkhan, 1.0 mm in Turbat, and 1.0 mm in Ziarat district which turned weather pleasant in the respective areas.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Turbat Sibi Barkhan Lasbela Loralai Ziarat Panjgur

Recent Stories

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

2 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

2 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

2 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

4 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.