Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 22.0 degree centigrade and 16.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

The Met Office also predicted rain for respective areas including Barkhan, Lasbella, Panjgur, Sibi, Loralai, Turbat, and Ziarat districts.

However, rainfall was recorded in some districts including Sibi receiving 17.0 mm, 10.0 mm in Lasbela, 7.0 mm in Barkhan, 1.0 mm in Turbat, and 1.0 mm in Ziarat district which turned weather pleasant in the respective areas.