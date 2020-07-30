Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan including its provincial capital for the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan including its provincial capital for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 23.

0 degree centigrade and 13.2 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

However, rain/thunderstorms with dust raising winds are expected at isolated places in Lasbela, Sherani, Musakhel, and surrounding areas.