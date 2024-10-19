Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Recorded In City

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Hot, dry weather recorded in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Hot and dry weather was recorded in the city here on Saturday, while the Meteorological Department predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Weather officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted that dry and hot weather was expected in most parts of the country for the next 24 hours.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 42°C, while in Lahore it was 33.3°C and minimum was 20.6°C.

