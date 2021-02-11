Hot, dry weather suitable for summer vegetables growth

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts said on Thursday that summer vegetables needed hot and dry weather for proper nurturing and excess humidity in the atmosphere can affect growth and increase chances of fungal diseases.

In a statement issued here, agriculture spokesman quoting experts said that 25-27 Celsius temperature was suitable for seed germination and 27-35 Celsius was better for improved plant growth.

However, the spokesman said that Okra needed hot and humid weather for proper growth. He said that temperature below 20 Celsius can affect seed germination.

He said that soil PH value for summer vegetables should be between 6-8 and advised farmers to mix 12-15 ton animal waste fertilizers per acre to get good production results.

Farmers should should sow seed at the rate of 10-12 kilogram per acre. However, six kilogram per acre seed is sufficient if cultivation was meant for obtaining seed.

Farmers should apply 25kg Nitrogen, 35kg Phosphorous, and 25 kg Potash at the time of sowing and plant to plant distance be maintained at 10 centimeters.

Excess or diseased plants should be removed when their height reaches 6-10 cm. Okra usually get maturity in 50 days and farmers should start harvest when the fruit attains 7-8 cm length. Second harvest should be done three days after the first harvest and then be repeated every second or third day, the release concluded.