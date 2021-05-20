Hot, dry weather to hit Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 14.

0 degrees centigrade and 6.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

However, gusty winds, cloudy weather/ rain is expected at isolated places in Barkhan, Zhob, and Ziarat while very hot conditions faced in Turbat, Lasbella, Awran, and its surrounding areas.