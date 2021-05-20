UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather To Hit Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 14.

0 degrees centigrade and 6.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

However, gusty winds, cloudy weather/ rain is expected at isolated places in Barkhan, Zhob, and Ziarat while very hot conditions faced in Turbat, Lasbella, Awran, and its surrounding areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

