Hot, dry weather to persist in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The local Met office on Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather with zero chance of rain for most parts of northern Sindh for the next 24 hours.

The sweltering heat will persist in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur and Jacobabad during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Sukkur 47 C, Khairpur 47 C, Shikarpur 48 C, Ghotki 47 C and Noshehroferzoe 46.5 C.