Hot, Dry Weather To Persist In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Hot, dry weather to persist in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department, on Thursday, forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of Sindh with a likeliness of partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the night or morning along the coast during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the maximum temperatures on Friday would range between 36 to 38 degrees Centigrade in Karachi, 39-41 C in Hyderabad, 41-43 C in Sukkur, 36-38 C in Thatta, 42-44 C in Mohen jo Daro, 42-44 C in Dadu, 38-40 C in Mithi and 42-44 degree Centigrade in Nawabshah.

According to the Met Office weather remained dry in the province during the last 24 hours.

