Hot, dry weather to prevail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Saturday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, it added.

However, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country during the past 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded on Saturday were; Turbat, Sibbi and Gwadar 42°C.