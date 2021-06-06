Hot, dry weather to prevail in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Hot and dry weather to prevail in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, dust raising winds are expected in Potohar region, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Dera Ghazi Khan districts.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 39 and 29 degrees centigrade respectively on Sunday.