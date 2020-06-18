Hot, dry weather to prevail in city Lahore

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province and very hot in southern parts.

However, rain with wind-thunderstorm with dust-raising winds were expected in Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Bhakkar and Layyah during evening/night hours on Thursday.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 41 and 31 Celsius on Thursday.