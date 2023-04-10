Hot, dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted mainly hot and dry weather over most districts of the province.

However, it said that light rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely to occur over isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Bajaur, Khyber and Kurram district.

During the last 24 hours, mainly dry weather occurred over most districts of the province.

However, isolated light rain occurred in Chitral district.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 32/18, Chitral 25/08, Timergara 29/14, Dir 27/08, Mirkhani 23/06, Kalam 21/03, Drosh 24/11, Saidu Sharif 30/10, Pattan 31/13, Malam Jabba 18/07, Takht Bhai 33/13, Kakul 27/11, Balakot 31/09, Parachinar 18/04, Bannu 34/15, Cherat 26/10, D.I. Khan 38/20.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 38°C in Dera Ismail Khan.