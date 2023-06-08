Hot, dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that hot and dry weather is expected over most districts of the province while very hot in southern districts.

However, isolated thunderstorm-rain occurred in Abbottabad & Kohistan districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Kakul-Abbottabad 03 & Pattan-Kohistan 01.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 38/24, Chitral 33/15, Timergara 35/20, Dir 32/15, Mirkhani 37/14, Kalam 25/06, Drosh 33/19, Saidu Sharif 34/17, Pattan 36/23, Malam Jabba 21/13, Takht Bhai 36/27, Kakul 28/15, Balakot 31/17, Parachinar 27/11, Bannu 39/23, Cherat 31/18, D.I. Khan 38/26.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 39°C in Bannu district.