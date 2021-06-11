Hot, dry weather to prevail in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office Friday forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust-raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as; 40.1 degree centigrade and 31.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 67 percent at 8 am and 46 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5.10 am and set at 19.17 pm on Saturday.