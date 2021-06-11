UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather To Prevail In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Hot, dry weather to prevail in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office Friday forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust-raising winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as; 40.1 degree centigrade and 31.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 67 percent at 8 am and 46 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5.10 am and set at 19.17 pm on Saturday.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

22 minutes ago

Govt announces ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ in annual bu ..

23 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

41 minutes ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

41 minutes ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

56 minutes ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.