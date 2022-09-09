Hot, dry weather to prevail in Sukkur division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Local Met office on Friday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.

Temperature of Sukkur division recorded this evening, Sukkur 39, Khairpur 39, and Ghotki district 38 degree centigrade.