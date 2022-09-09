UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather To Prevail In Sukkur Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Local Met office on Friday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sukkur division during the next 24 hours

Temperature of Sukkur division recorded this evening, Sukkur 39, Khairpur 39, and Ghotki district 38 degree centigrade.

