Hot dry weather w in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

While rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, MET office reported.

A shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu 43, Sibbi, Mithi, Chhor and Padidan 42.