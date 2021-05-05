UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot Dry Weather W In Most Parts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Hot dry weather w in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department PMD Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

While rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, MET office reported.

A shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu 43, Sibbi, Mithi, Chhor and Padidan 42.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Dadu

Recent Stories

US economy regains more private jobs in April: sur ..

24 minutes ago

Reference against Dar adjourned till May 26

24 minutes ago

Pak-Saudi cooperation to have positive impact on r ..

24 minutes ago

Press Release from Business Wire: LLPA

40 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain expecte ..

40 minutes ago

Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Ban on Former Pre ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.