UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Hot, dry weather with chances of DRW

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.1 degree centigrade and 30.5 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 47 per cent at 8 am and 33 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:12 am and set at 19:12 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in ..

26 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains law, punishment for ch ..

1 hour ago

54,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Construction of new UAQ National Museum has starte ..

2 hours ago

World Green Economy Summit in Dubai supports globa ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Croatian President on Stat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.