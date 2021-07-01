UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of Dust, Raising Winds for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.1 degree centigrade and 29.8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 69 percent at 8 am and 42 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:15 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow.

