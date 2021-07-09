UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Hot, dry weather with chances of DRW

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.2 degree centigrade and 31.5 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 67 per cent at 8 am and 40 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:18 am and set at 7:20 pm tomorrow.

