Hot & dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot & dry weather with chances of dust-raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.2 degree centigrade and 30.6 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 57 percent at 8 am and 34 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:12 am and set at 7:21 pm tomorrow.