Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Hot, dry weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of Dust Raising/gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 42.5 degree centigrade and 30.1 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 60 per cent at 8 am and 30 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:10 am and set at 19:18 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

