Hot, dry weather with chances of dust raising winds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising winds for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.5 degree centigrade and 30.5 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 64 percent at 8 am and 37 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:17 am and set at 7:21 pm tomorrow.