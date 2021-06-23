UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of Dusty Winds

Wed 23rd June 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.2 degree centigrade and 30.0 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 55 percent at 8 am and 35 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:12 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow.

