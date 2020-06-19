Hot, dry weather with chances of gusty winds forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41. 8 degree centigrade and 30.8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 60 per cent at 8 am and 32 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:11 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow.