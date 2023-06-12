UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of Isolated Dust Storm, Rain In Most KP

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Hot, dry weather with chances of isolated dust storm, rain in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the province however, partly cloudy weather is likely during the evening and night hours.

It said that Isolated wind-dust storm and thunderstorm with rain is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts in the afternoon hour.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and partly cloudy over most districts of the province.

However, thunderstorms and rain occurred at isolated places over the Malakand division.

Rain recorded (in mm): Timergara 13, Mirkhani 04, Chitral & Drosh 03(each), and Upper Dir 01.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/25, Chitral 36/16, Timergara 37/22, Dir 33/18, Mirkhani 38/17, Kalam 27/09, Drosh 36/18, Saidu Sharif 35/18, Pattan 37/26, Malam Jabba 23/15, Takht Bhai 36/24, Kakul 30/17, Balakot 35/22, Parachinar 28/14, Bannu 36/23, Cherat 31/18, D.I. Khan 38/24.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 38°C each in Dera Ismail Khan and Mirkhani.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this ..

Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this year

8 minutes ago
 PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning ..

PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning of new relationship with Mosc ..

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beat ..

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beating Panthers 3-1

14 hours ago
 Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second ..

Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second on Col de la Croix de Fer

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.