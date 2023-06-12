Hot, dry weather with chances of isolated dust storm, rain in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the province however, partly cloudy weather is likely during the evening and night hours.

It said that Isolated wind-dust storm and thunderstorm with rain is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts in the afternoon hour.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and partly cloudy over most districts of the province.

However, thunderstorms and rain occurred at isolated places over the Malakand division.

Rain recorded (in mm): Timergara 13, Mirkhani 04, Chitral & Drosh 03(each), and Upper Dir 01.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/25, Chitral 36/16, Timergara 37/22, Dir 33/18, Mirkhani 38/17, Kalam 27/09, Drosh 36/18, Saidu Sharif 35/18, Pattan 37/26, Malam Jabba 23/15, Takht Bhai 36/24, Kakul 30/17, Balakot 35/22, Parachinar 28/14, Bannu 36/23, Cherat 31/18, D.I. Khan 38/24.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 38°C each in Dera Ismail Khan and Mirkhani.