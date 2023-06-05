UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather With Chances Of Isolated Thunderstorm, Rain Predicted

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Hot, dry weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm, rain predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected over most districts of the province.

However, it said that cloudy weather conditions with chance of isolated thunderstorm-rain/wind is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Khyber and Kurram districts.

During the last 24 hours mainly dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. However, isolated thunderstorm-rain occurred in Swat, Kurram and Khyber districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Parachinar 05, Saidu Sharif 04, Khyber (Landikotal 01 & Tirah Trace).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 36/22, Chitral 32/14, Timergara 33/19, Dir 30/12, Mirkhani 30/13, Kalam 25/06, Drosh 30/16, Saidu Sharif 33/15, Pattan 33/22, Malam Jabba 20/11, Takht Bhai 33/19, Kakul 31/14, Balakot 33/17, Parachinar 26/10, Bannu 37/22, Cherat 28/15, D.I. Khan 38/24.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 38°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

AP

