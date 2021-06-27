Hot, dry weather with chances of rain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office Sunday forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust strom, thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40C centigrade and 27C respectively.

The humidity was recorded 54 per cent at 8 am and 36 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:13 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow.