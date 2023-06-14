Hot, dry weather with chances of thunderstorm, isolated rains in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted very hot and humid weather over most districts of the province.

However, it said that wind-dust storm/ thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls/hailstorm is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North & South Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained very hot and humid over most districts of the province. However, isolated thunderstorm-rain occurred in Abbottabad, Lower Dir, Bannu, D I Khan, Buner, Saidu Sharif, Upper Dir, Mohmand and Chitral districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Kakul 18, Timergara 15, Bannu & D.I.Khan 13 (each), Buner 05, Saidu Sharif 03, Dir 02, Mamad Gut-Mohmand 01 and Chitral Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 40/27, Chitral 33/16, Timergara 38/21, Dir 32/16, Mirkhani 37/17, Kalam 27/08, Drosh 36/19, Saidu Sharif 36/18, Pattan 39/26, Malam Jabba 23/15, Takht Bhai 38/26, Kakul 32/17, Balakot 37/19, Parachinar 29/15, Bannu 42/22, Cherat 34/20, D.I. Khan 43/24.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 43°C in Dera Ismail Khan.