MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.3 degree centigrade and 32.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 59 per cent at 8 am and 41 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:11 am and set at 19:20 pm tomorrow.