MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 42.1 degree centigrade and 31.0 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 59 per cent at 8 am and 37 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:13 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow.