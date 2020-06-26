UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather With Chances of DRW Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast  hot and dry weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

     On Friday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 42.1 degree centigrade and 31.0 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 59 per cent at 8 am and 37 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:13 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow.

